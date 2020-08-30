Man shot dead in Songkhla Lake house

Police examine the house on an island in the middle of Songkhla Lake in Singha Nakhon district where a man was shot to death on Sunday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A man was shot to death in a house on an island in the middle of Songkhla Lake in Singha Nakhon district in the small hours on Sunday.

Pol Lt Col Pongsak Puangson, a Singha Nakhon police duty officer, said he was informed of the incident at about 3.40am. Police were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

The police found the body of the man lying down in the house surrounded with baskets for raising fish in the middle of the lake. He was wearing only a pair of shorts. A gunshot wound was found on the right side of the neck.

The man was identified as Pongthep Supavira, 46, from Moo 5 village in tambon Hua Khao.

Pongsak Supavira, Pongthep's elder brother, told the police that on Saturday evening his brother went out on the lake to fish as usual. He believed Pongthep went to the lake house to meet his friends.

At about 2.30am, local villagers in the area heard the noise of a gunshot. They informed the police.

Police were collecting evidence and looking for three men believed to be in the house before Pongthep's death for questioning.



