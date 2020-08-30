First school quarantine facitlity approved

Section
Thailand
General

published : 30 Aug 2020 at 14:39

writer: Kornchanok Raksaseri

Cherdkiat Atthakor, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry.

The Asian Institute of Technology is the first school to have a quarantine facility approved by the Public Health Ministry, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Cherdkiat Atthakor, spokesman for the ministry, said on Sunday the ministry had approved the use of a dormitory at the institute in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, as a quarantine facility for its foreign students who would arrive in Thailand to pursue their studies.

AIT expected the facility will be used by foreign students from about 40 countries for the new school term that started this month, he said.

The quarantine facility would be manned around the clock by medical personnel from Thammasat University Hospital. AIT would pay for the 14-day quarantine service for its students, most of whom obtained scholarships, Mr Cherdkiat said.

