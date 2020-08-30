Body of missing woman found on 3rd day of search

Rescuers retrieve the body of an elderly woman from Lam Pao stream in Muang district, Kalasin, on Sunday. The woman disappeared into the water on Friday. (Photo: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet)

KALASIN: The body of an elderly woman who fell into Lam Pao stream in Muang district on Friday and was believed drowned was found on Sunday, police said.

On Friday, the woman, Chan Phonpradit, 76, and her daughter Malaithip, 42, went fishing on the bank of the Lam Pao stream near a weir at Don Sanuan villlage.

Both of them fell into the stream. Mrs Malaithip managed to swim to safety but could not help her mother, who disappeared into the rapidly-flowing stream. She was believed drowned.

A search was launched on Friday by a team of divers from a local rescue unit.

The body of Mrs Chan was found at about 12am on Sunday, about 2 kilometres downstream from the weir.