Flooding confined to Phitsanulok

Flooding remains in Phitsanulok province on Sunday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

Flooding remained only in Phitsanulok province, affecting 17 households, and should disappear in a few days unless it rains again, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Chayaphol Thitisak, director-general of the department, said on Sunday that since Aug 20 monsoons have led to storms, flooding and landslides in 15 provinces, mostly in the North, affecting nearly 21,000 people.

As of Sunday, flooding remained only in Phitsanulok. Floodwater was subsiding in the northern province and should disappear in a few days unless it rained again, he said.

The level of the Yom River declined considerably in Phitsanulok as its water flowed into connecting irrigation canals and low-lying fields and into downstream Phichit province.

Chamnan Chuthiang, irrigation director of Phitsanulok, said floodwater was subsiding in fields in Phrom Phiram and Bang Rakam districts -- and past drought was helping to accelerate water absorption into the soil.