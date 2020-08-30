Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Flooding confined to Phitsanulok
Thailand
General

Flooding confined to Phitsanulok

published : 30 Aug 2020 at 15:06

writer: Supoj Wancharoen and Chinnawat Singha

Flooding remains in Phitsanulok province on Sunday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
Flooding remains in Phitsanulok province on Sunday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

Flooding remained only in Phitsanulok province, affecting 17 households, and should disappear in a few days unless it rains again, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Chayaphol Thitisak, director-general of the department, said on Sunday that since Aug 20 monsoons have led to storms, flooding and landslides in 15 provinces, mostly in the North, affecting nearly 21,000 people.

As of Sunday, flooding remained only in Phitsanulok. Floodwater was subsiding in the northern province and should disappear in a few days unless it rained again, he said.

The level of the Yom River declined considerably in Phitsanulok as its water flowed into connecting irrigation canals and low-lying fields and into downstream Phichit province.

Chamnan Chuthiang, irrigation director of Phitsanulok, said floodwater was subsiding in fields in Phrom Phiram and Bang Rakam districts -- and past drought was helping to accelerate water absorption into the soil.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Flooding confined to Phitsanulok

Flooding remained only in Phitsanulok province, affecting 17 households, and should disappear in a few days unless it rains again, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

15:06
Thailand

Body of missing woman found on 3rd day of search

KALASIN: The body of an elderly woman who fell into Lam Pao stream in Muang district on Friday and was believed drowned was found on Sunday, police said.

15:05
Thailand

First school quarantine facitlity approved

The Asian Institute of Technology is the first school to have a quarantine facility approved by the Public Health Ministry, according to the Foreign Ministry.

14:39