Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Moei river patrols increased against illegal border crossers
Thailand
General

Moei river patrols increased against illegal border crossers

published : 31 Aug 2020 at 10:58

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

A security patrol works its way along the River in Mae Sot district of Tak on Monday, on the watch for illegal border crossers from Myanmar. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)
A security patrol works its way along the River in Mae Sot district of Tak on Monday, on the watch for illegal border crossers from Myanmar. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Government agencies are combining in stepping up patrols along the Moei river to prevent illegal migration by job-seekers and others from Myanmar, where Covid-19 is spreading in western Rakhine State.

It is feared illegal border crossers could bring the virus with them and trigger a second wave of coronavirus disease in Thailand.

Agencies involved include Mae Sot immigration and customs, the 4th Infantry Regiment, 35thRanger Regiment, village defence teams, border patrol police and provincial police from Mae Sot, Mae Ramat, Phop Phra, Umphang and Tha Song Yang districts.

Patrols are giving special attention to natural crossings on the Moei river.

They are also on the watch for the smuggling of drugs and other contraband, including timber, and criminals on the run. i


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Brit solo Covid case

Government reports single new case of coronavirus on Monday, a 29-year-old British woman, raising accumulated total in Thailand to 3,412.

11:20
Thailand

Anti-government rally in Hat Yai

SONGKHLA: About 150 students of the Prince of Songkla University and supporters staged an anti-government demonstration at the university's sport complex in Hat Yai early on Sunday night.

11:05
Thailand

Moei river patrols increased against illegal border crossers

TAK: Government agencies are combining in stepping up patrols along the Moei river to prevent illegal migration by job-seekers and others from Myanmar, where Covid-19 is spreading in western Rakhine State.

10:58