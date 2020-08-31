Moei river patrols increased against illegal border crossers

A security patrol works its way along the River in Mae Sot district of Tak on Monday, on the watch for illegal border crossers from Myanmar. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Government agencies are combining in stepping up patrols along the Moei river to prevent illegal migration by job-seekers and others from Myanmar, where Covid-19 is spreading in western Rakhine State.

It is feared illegal border crossers could bring the virus with them and trigger a second wave of coronavirus disease in Thailand.

Agencies involved include Mae Sot immigration and customs, the 4th Infantry Regiment, 35thRanger Regiment, village defence teams, border patrol police and provincial police from Mae Sot, Mae Ramat, Phop Phra, Umphang and Tha Song Yang districts.

Patrols are giving special attention to natural crossings on the Moei river.

They are also on the watch for the smuggling of drugs and other contraband, including timber, and criminals on the run. i



