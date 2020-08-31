Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
British woman only new Covid case in Thailand Monday
Thailand
General

British woman only new Covid case in Thailand Monday

published : 31 Aug 2020 at 11:20

writer: Online reporters

Commuters with facemasks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk to a train station at rush hour in Bangkok on Aug 20, 2020. (AFP photo)
Commuters with facemasks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk to a train station at rush hour in Bangkok on Aug 20, 2020. (AFP photo)

The government reported a single new case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, a 29-year-old British woman, raising the accumulated total in Thailand to 3,412.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the woman was a language teacher who arrived in Thailand with her husband and daughter on Aug 15 and underwent alternative state quarantine in Bangkok.

The result of her second test for Covid-19 on Thursday was positive. She had a fever and headache, the centre said.

No new fatalities were reported on Monday, leaving the accumulated death toll in Thailand at 58.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Brit solo Covid case

Government reports single new case of coronavirus on Monday, a 29-year-old British woman, raising accumulated total in Thailand to 3,412.

11:20
Thailand

Anti-government rally in Hat Yai

SONGKHLA: About 150 students of the Prince of Songkla University and supporters staged an anti-government demonstration at the university's sport complex in Hat Yai early on Sunday night.

11:05
Thailand

Moei river patrols increased against illegal border crossers

TAK: Government agencies are combining in stepping up patrols along the Moei river to prevent illegal migration by job-seekers and others from Myanmar, where Covid-19 is spreading in western Rakhine State.

10:58