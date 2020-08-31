British woman only new Covid case in Thailand Monday

Commuters with facemasks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk to a train station at rush hour in Bangkok on Aug 20, 2020. (AFP photo)

The government reported a single new case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, a 29-year-old British woman, raising the accumulated total in Thailand to 3,412.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the woman was a language teacher who arrived in Thailand with her husband and daughter on Aug 15 and underwent alternative state quarantine in Bangkok.

The result of her second test for Covid-19 on Thursday was positive. She had a fever and headache, the centre said.

No new fatalities were reported on Monday, leaving the accumulated death toll in Thailand at 58.