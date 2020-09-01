Burst drainpipe floods new parliament

The burst drainpipe that sent water flooding into the ground floor of the new parliament complex in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Aekarach Sattaburuth)

A drainpipe burst in the new parliament complex, causing flooding inside the senate section, during heavy rain on Tuesday morning.

A hole about the size of a human hand developed between 3-4am in a pipe above the ceiling of a CCTV server room on the ground floor of the senate side of the complex, sending water gushing into the room.

The flooding inside the computer server room rose to waist-deep, and water poured out under the locked door into the corridor.

Officials smashed the door to gain entry and prevent the water from flooding the costly control panels for the surveillance cameras.

The discharged water then flooded the first-floor hall, as staff rushed to move podiums, sofas and other equipment to safe areas.

Eight nearby elevators were switched off to limit damage.

Officials temporarily plugged the hole and cleaned up the mess. The situation was declared fully under control about 9am.