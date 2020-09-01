5 new Covid cases from Philippines Tuesday

Immigration officers stand in front of an empty arrivals hall at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, June 3, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

The government on Tuesday reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in foreigners quarantined after arriving from the Philippines, raising the total to 3,417.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration stated the new cases comprised three Philippine women who were language teachers and two French minors.

The Philippine women aged 26, 28 and 37 arrived on Aug 25 and were staying at alternative state quarantine facilities. They tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 28.

The two other cases are a three-year-old French boy and a 15-year-old French schoolgirl. They arrived on Aug 29, were brought to alternative state quarantine and tested positive on the same day.

The total 3,417 Covid-19 cases included 3,274 people who recovered and 85 patients at hospitals. The death toll has remained at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 248,758 over the past 24 hours to 25.63 million. The death toll was up by 4,544 to 854,747.

The United States had the most cases at 6.21 million, up by 38,560.

Brazil ranked second with 3.91 million cases, up by 48,590.

India came third with 3.69 million, up by 68,770.