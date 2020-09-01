Over 400 houses hit by flooding in Korat

Officials on board a flat-bottomed boat distribute relief items to flood-affected residents in tambon Dan Kwian in Chok Chai district, Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: More than 400 houses in Chok Chai district were flooded after heavy rain pounded this northeastern district for several hours on Monday night.

Hours of heavy downpours dumped rainwater on Dan Kwian Village and Khruengphandinpao Lan Dankwian communities in tambon Dan Kwian. More than 400 houses in the two communities were under water.

Dan Kwian municipality mayor Fon Khongsaktrakul and other officials visited the flood-hit areas to provide assistance to affected people. Flat-bottomed boats were dispatched to evacuate elderly people and bedridden patients from their flooded houses.

Water pumps were installed to drain floodwater from the communities. Officials distributed relief packages and food to the affected households.