Resort razing deadline set

KANCHANABURI: The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has told the owner of an illegally built resort in Sangkhla Buri district to demolish the structure within 30 days or face an asset seizure investigation.

Nipon Chamnongsirisak, the director of Protected Area Regional Office 3 (Ban Pong), said the owner of the 40-million-baht Pornpailin Riverside Resort, in tambon Nong Lu near the Vajiralongkorn reservoir, has until the end of the month to honour an agreement to dismantle the resort.

He said the resort, located on a two-rai plot, was found to have encroached on Khao Laem National Park and that all lawsuits between the department and the owner, Nathisinee Tengthiang, have been finalised.

According to Mr Nipon, Ms Nathisinee was found guilty by the Supreme Court in 2012 of encroaching on Khao Laem National Park and sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years.

She lost a civil lawsuit in 2017 and was ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 baht plus annual interest of 7.5% dating back to 2004.

Ms Nathisinee signed an agreement with the national parks department to dismantle the resort in November 2016 but only demolished part of it. The latest inspection found the hotel building still operating.

Mr Nipon said officials from his office will file a complaint with the Anti-Money Laundering Office against her for exploiting natural resources for commercial gain if she fails to pull down the whole resort by the end of this month.

Several Khao Laem National Park officials yesterday put up a sign in front of the premises ordering its demolition.

The owner will face legal action and a daily fine of 300,000 baht for defying the order if she fails to demolish the structure within the 30-day deadline, the officials said.