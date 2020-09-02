King restores consort Sineenart's royal title, royal decorations

Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Pilaskalayanee represented His Majesty the King in attending the King’s volunteer spirit activities for community development in Khlong Prem Prachakorn canal Community in Pathum Thani province on Sept 24 last year. (File photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

His Majesty the King has issued a royal command reinstating all royal and military rank and titles to royal noble consort Sineenart Wongvajirapakdi, who was stripped of all titles in October last year.

An announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Aug 29, but seen only on Sept 2, states that Miss Sineenart's record is without blemish. The King had then issued a command to appoint her Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee, and a royal official with military rank.

She has been given all royal decorations. This is as if she was never stripped of her royal title and military ranks, and as if her royal decorations had never been recalled, according to the announcement, which was dated Aug 28.

Last October, the King issued a royal command stripping Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee of her royal title and military ranks, and recalling all of her royal decorations. The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette on Oct 21 last year.

According to a report in the German newspaper Bild on Aug 31, pictures of which were posted on social media, the royal consort has already arrived in Bavaria to rejoin His Majesty, who has been reported to be self-quarantining in a private hotel there.