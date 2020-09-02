Tap water down to trickle in Korat housing estate

A resident opens a dry tap at Phaen Din Thong 7 Housing Estate in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Residents of Phaen Din Thong 7 Housing Estate in Muang district have lodged a complaint with the provincial Damrongtham Centre, saying taps at the 200-odd households had been dry for nearly a month.

Resident Sathaporn Phumrat said all households in the estate had been supplied with tap water by the waterworks office of the Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality for over four years.

But since early August taps had been running dry, with the supply down to a trickle at best. The residents filed a complaint with the Damrongtham Centre, but the municipality's waterworks office had not responded.

Residents had no choice but to help themselves by buying water elsewhere, at a high cost.

Asked about the matter, an official at the waterworks office said Phaen Din Thong 7 Housing Estate was outside the jurisdiction of the Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality.

However, after getting the request from the residents the municipality had agreed to supply tap water to the estate.

But this year, because of the persistent drought, raw water to the production plant was in short supply.

The fact was, there was just not enough water to supply a housing estate outside the municipal area, the official said.