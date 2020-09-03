Bid to crack down on fake health care budget claims

The cabinet has approved a proposal to allow local administration organisations to take over the administration of the health care budget allocated to areas under their jurisdiction and switch to electronic forms of budget disbursement.

Local health budget administration was previously the responsibility of a local health security committee.

Approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, the proposal is believed to be a key measure to curve corruption in healthcare budget management at the community level under the government's universal health coverage scheme, a source said.

The change will mean health budget management will be scrutinised under the stricter regulations of the local administration organisation, the source said. "Disbursement of the budget under this system of community management will be conducted electronically including by online banking, to reduce cash handling," the source told the Bangkok Post.

The proposal was made by the National Health Security Office (NHSO), the state committee which handles the universal health care budget.

The office is conducting a investigation into at least 18 community health clinics suspected of embezzling health care budgets through false disbursement claims -- thought to be first of reported case of corruption in the universal health care budget that has run for 18 years.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday the investigation of the false claims will be concluded in the next two weeks.

The investigation is being carried by the NHSO along with two departments under the Ministry of Public Health -- the Department of Medical Services and the Health Service Support Department. Contracts signed with the 18 health clinics had been terminated following the health budget embezzlement scandal.