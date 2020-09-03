Peacekeepers get rousing send-off

Another 273 army engineers are due to leave Thailand on a United Nations peacekeeping mission to South Sudan on Sept 21.

Defence Forces chief Gen Pornpipat Benyasri on Wednesday presided over a ceremony held to mark their upcoming deployment.

The ceremony was held early because the soldiers have to undergo a 14-day Covid-19 quarantine in Thailand and a virus test to ensure they are fit to fly to Africa's newest country, a source said.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

The quarantining will be at the Nonthaburi Palace Hotel in Nonthaburi province, the source said.

The ceremony was conducted at the engineers' base in Ratchaburi province. The fresh contingent will replace army engineers who have been in South Sudan since December, 2018.

They will be flown to South Sudan on a United Nations charter flight leaving from Don Mueang airport.

Upon arrival in South Sudan, the engineers will have to undergo another 14-days of Covid-19 quarantining as required by the United Nations, said the source.

Thai soldiers in South Sudan have been praised by the United Nations and other organisations involved in the South Sudan mission for their professionalism and efforts to support sustainable security development, said the source.

This is why the United Nations has asked for more soldiers to work in South Sudan, the source added.