Five Myanmar parents in Hua Hin test negative

Soldiers, border patrol police and volunteers begin laying barbed wire barriers at natural border crossings in Prachuap Khiri Khan to prevent illegal immigration. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Five parents of ethnic students who crossed back and forth over the Thai-Myanmar border through natural passageways in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, have all tested negative for coronavirus, while officials began laying barbed fences along border crossings.

Health officials had collected samples of body fluids from the five people for Covid-19 testing and the results showed that none of them were infected, said Dr Suriya Khuharat, chief of the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial public health office.

Although they were not infected, they were told to isolate themselves at home for 14 days and all cooperated, he said.

Two schools where the children of the five parents studied were temporarily closed for one week over fears of the Covid-19 outbreak spreading from adjacent Myanmar.

Anan School in tambon Huay Satyai and Ban Huay Khrai School in tambon Bueng Nakhon of Hua Hin issued letters to students' parents announcing classes had been suspended from Sept 1-7.

The letters cited a message from the Interior Ministry about an outbreak of coronavirus disease in Myanmar, where more than 580 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since Aug 16.

Officials were sent to tambon Huay Satyai and tambon Bueng Nakhon, where the two schools were located, to conduct health checks on local residents. Nobody fell ill. The locals were advised to follow health measures by wearing face masks every time they went out, regularly wash hands and observe social distancing, said Dr Suriya.

There were big clean-ups at the two schools before classes resumed on Sept 8, he added.

Authorities on Thursday began putting up barbed wires along natural border crossings in Prachuap Khiri Khan to prevent illegal immigration.

Provincial defence chief Kaew Khongwong on Thursday led soldiers, border patrol police and volunteers to put up razor barbed tape wires along at Sarn Chao Phor Hin Kong natural border crossing along Tanaosri mountain range in tambon Ao Noi of Muang district.They also put up barbed fences at Hup Phueng natural border crossing.

A survey found there were 47 natural border crossings in eight districts bordering Myanmar. Authorities would put up barbed wires at crossings prone to illegal immigration.