Prison gets white-ribbon treatment

Activists rally outside gates to call for release of duo jailed for breaching bail terms

Jutatip Sirikhan, president of the Student Union of Thailand, speaks in front of the ribbon-bedecked gate of the gate of Bangkok Remand Prison to call for the release of activists Anon Nampa and Panupong Jadnok on Friday. (Reuters Photo)

Protesters tied white ribbons to the gate of the Bangkok Remand Prison on Friday to call for the release of two activists whose bail was revoked as they face charges over anti-government demonstrations.

Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, 36, and student activist Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, 24, were sent to the prison on Thursday after the court said political activities since their Aug 8 release had breached their bail conditions.

Around 100 protesters gathered at the prison on Friday afternoon.

“We are tying white ribbons to demand justice for our friends who face political prosecution,” said Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, a leader of the Free People Movement.

“Not just Anon and Mike, but there are others who face injustice and there are many who are being charged just for speaking the truth.”

Amnesty International has called for the government to withdraw charges against anti-government protesters and asked its own supporters to send letters backing the demand to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets since mid-July to press their demands for the military-aligned government of Gen Prayut to step down, parliament to be dissolved and a new constitution written. Another major rally is planned for Sept 19 at the Tha Prachan campus of Thammasat University.

Mr Anon and Mr Panupong are among more than a dozen demonstrators charged recently with inciting unrest and breaching regulations that ban public gatherings, after they took part in a rally at Democracy Monument on July 18.

Anon also made a taboo-breaking speech on Aug 3 in which he called for reforms to the monarchy. He faces additional charges over that protest.