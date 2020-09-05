Baby boy suffocates in his sleep

KALASIN: A baby boy has died in bed from suffocation after sleeping in the wrong position, doctors have determined.

Naree Phuchaharn, 41, called police on Friday morning to report that her 45-day old grandson had died in his sleep at her house in Sa village, tambon Klong Kam, Yang Talat district.

When the officers arrived, the baby's parents, Nawin Srinuanchan, 19, and Bussaya Yodpanpla, 23, who live in the same house, told them there appeared to be nothing wrong with the baby, Nong Delta, when they laid him down to sleep next to them on a mattress on the floor the night before.

The baby shared the mattress with his parents, who said they preferred to sleep next to him for his safety.

The parents told police when they woke up yesterday morning they found he was not breathing and that his body had begun to stiffen.

They added the infant had not been sick and did not suffer from any health conditions.

His body was taken to a local hospital, where doctors ruled that he had died from a lack of oxygen.

He may have been put in the wrong position, they said, with his neck resting too high on the pillow and his head tilted backward, which inhibited his breathing.

The baby had been dead for three hours before his parents tried to wake him.

Pol Capt Somdak Leeka, an investigator with Yang Talat police, said no wounds were found on the baby's body.

No charges had been laid against anyone, he added.