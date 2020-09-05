Navy targets Yuttapong, files over 'defamation'

The navy on Friday lodged a complaint with police against Pheu Thai Party MP Yuttapong Charasathien for defamation over his claims that the submarine procurement scheme project was not a genuine government-to-government deal.

Yuttapong: Claimed contract 'invalid'

Capt Annop Jaemsrisai, director of the Military Legislation Division at the Office of the Judge Advocate-General, was assigned by assistant navy chief Chartchai Sriworakhan to file the complaint with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

The complaint involved Mr Yuttapong's media interviews on Aug 23-24 about the procurement. The Pheu Thai MP for Maha Sarakham was opposed to paying the next fiscal year's instalment money for the subs.

In the navy's complaint, he was accused of giving gave false information about the scheme in those interviews, damaging the navy's reputation.

The MP claimed that the contract was not a genuine government-to-government deal because navy chief Adm Luechai Ruddit who signed on behalf of Thailand had no authority to represent the government and the Chinese company which signed the contract was also not representing the Chinese government.

He also claimed the navy failed to explain details regarding the signing of the contract which led him to believe the purchase was not transparent and a waste of taxpayers' money.

Vice Adm Prachahart Sirisawat, deputy navy chief-of-staff and the navy's spokesman, yesterday said it was normal for the navy to react the way it did because it had been falsely accused of flouting the rules.

He said the procurement of the submarines was carried out in line with a cabinet resolution and was in compliance with legal and budget requirements. The complaint was necessary to underline the fact that the navy was doing everything by the book and it had the cabinet's approval to proceed, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Yuttapong insisted yesterday he has no ill intentions toward the navy and that he was doing his job as a member of a budget scrutiny committee and an MP protecting the public interest.

He said he would hold a press conference on the matter today at the party's head office.

Due to mounting political pressure, the navy on Monday agreed to drop its request for three billion baht in instalment payments for two submarines, earmarked for the next fiscal year, so the funds could be diverted to Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts.