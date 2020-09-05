B10.5bn fines over treatment plant scandal

The Central Administrative Court has ordered three former Pollution Control Department executives to pay more than 10.5 billion baht in damages for corruption in the Klong Dan wastewater treatment plant project.

The three were Pakit Kirawanit, a former director-general; Sirithan Phairotboribun, another former director-general; and Yuwari Inna, a former director of the department's water management division.

Mr Pakit was instructed to pay 4.5 billion baht, Mr Sirithan 3 billion baht and Ms Yuwari 3 billion baht. They have 30 days to appeal the ruling.

However, the court dismissed a petition filed by the department to force the three to pay an additional 111.2 billion baht to Vichitphan Construction and its partners in overdue payments for the construction of the now-cancelled project, said an informed source.

The reason cited for rejecting the petition was that Thursday's ruling already covered this amount in the damages award.

The wastewater treatment plant scandal, which involved the sale of public land to a state agency at highly inflated prices, dates back to late 2005 when the department filed charges against 19 parties for alleged fraud in land acquisition.

It also filed charges for breaches of contract involving the Klong Dan wastewater treatment plant in Samut Prakan.

The department accused the defendants of illegally acquiring a 1,900-rai plot of land from residents in Samut Prakan and other mangrove forest land for which title deeds could not be issued.

The group then sold the plots to the state at inflated prices to construct the wastewater treatment project causing losses to the state estimated at 23 billion baht, the department said.

In March 2018, the Central Administrative Court overruled an arbitration order forcing the department to pay about 6 billion baht in compensation to the constructor of the Klong Dan wastewater treatment plant.

That verdict nullified the ruling that the Thai Arbitration Institute had made in 2011, which called for the department to pay compensation of 4.98 billion baht and US$31.03 million (972 million baht), plus interest to Vichitphan Construction and its partners.

The department refused to comply and fought back by citing rulings from the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions, the Dusit District Court and the Criminal Court.

It claimed those court rulings indicated that the project had been rigged.