Six caught sneaking in from Myanmar

Five Thais and a Chinese national await booking at the Mae Sot police station after being caught crossing the border near a casino in Myanmar. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Five Thais and one Chinese national have been arrested on charges of illegally crossing the border into Mae Sot district, just across from the site of a casino in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

A military patrol spotted the group crossing into tambon Tha Sailuad, opposite the Star Complex casino, early Saturday. They were taken to the Mae Sot police station for further legal action.

The casino is located on the banks of the Moei River that forms the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sot, but its parking lot is on the Thai side and patrons typically take a boat across and back.

Authorities have tightened security along the border to prevent illegal entry following a new wave of Covid-19 cases reported in Myanmar. The measures include the placement of barbed-wire barriers at natural crossings used by residents on both sides of the border in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The Interior Ministry on Aug 28 issued orders for tightened security to the governors of the 10 provinces bordering Myanmar: Tak, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Chumphon and Ranong.

A new coronavirus surge has been reported in Myanmar, where 580 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since Aug 16, exceeding the total officially reported in the previous six months.