At-risk man close to infected inmate cleared

Authorities say 40 people who had contact with man considered at high risk

Two women walk past First Cafe on Khao San Road in Bangkok. The shop was temporarily closed after an inmate who used to work as a DJ at the shop was found to be infected with Covid-19. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

An employee who worked at a shop on Khao San Road and was in close contact with the country's first locally transmitted case in 100 days has tested negative for Covid-19.

Sophon Iamsirithavorn, chief of the Communicable Disease Division, on Saturday said lab test results showed the man who worked as an employee at First Café on Khao San Road was not infected with Covid-19.

Dr Phetphong Kamchornkitkarn, director of Klang Hospital, or Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, said the man was a patient under investigation (PUI) and in a high-risk group. He had a meal with the infected DJ on Aug 18. He was sent to Klang Hospital on Friday and had a Covid-19 test that came back negative.

Earlier, the infected inmate, a 37-year-old man, was imprisoned at the Central Special Correctional Institution on drug charges on Aug 26, with 34 other prisoners and officials potentially exposed, according to the Disease Control Department.

The first test conducted by Mahidol University on Wednesday found he was infected with the virus and he was immediately transferred to the hospital that night. The man had no travel history and authorities are still trying to determine how he was exposed.

The test results on 34 others who were imprisoned with the man were negative.

He worked as a DJ at two branches of the 3 Day 2 Night pub on Rama III and Rama V Road and at First Cafe on Khao San Road.

All three places have been closed until Monday for cleaning and staff are in quarantine for 14 days.

Dr Sophon said on Saturday that a total of 708 people were found to have been in contact with the infected man. Of the total, 40 were considered high-risk and the remaining 568 were low-risk, he added.

The country has now recorded a total of 2,445 locally transmitted infections and 500 cases in quarantine facilities, including seven among asymptomatic foreigners on Saturday.