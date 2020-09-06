Workers hurt in underpass slab collapse

A deck slab from an underpass beneath the Map Kabao-Jira Junction dual railway track in Nakhon Ratchasima province collapsed on Friday night, injuring 10 construction workers.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) yesterday said the incident, which occurred about 8.30pm, was a result of uneven pouring of concrete and putting too much weight on a scaffolding.

The injured workers were sent to Pak Chong Nana Hospital and were discharged later that night, the SRT said, adding it will investigate the work of the contractor, Italian-Thai Development Plc to see whether proper safety standards were upheld.

Pol Capt Kanchit Pinij, deputy inspector of Pak Chong police, yesterday said about 20 construction workers were screeding cement of an elevated tunnel ceiling when it collapsed.

The workers fell about 6 metres. While the venue was sealed from outsiders, police and rescue workers checked the site.

The Pak Chong Tambon Administrative Organisation used water to see if anyone was trapped beneath the rubble, but no one was, he said.

The injured construction workers were a mixture of Thais and Cambodians employed at the site.