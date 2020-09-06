Yuttapong won't back down over subs

Pheu Thai Party MP Yuttapong Charasathien on Saturday reiterated his call for the navy to show documents authorising it to ink a submarine purchase deal with China and threatened to release "evidence" that could leave the procurement project in limbo.

In response to the navy's defamation complaint lodged against him on Friday, Mr Yuttapong said he would present the evidence in a general debate later this week that China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co (CSOC) was a private company, which meant the submarine contract which the navy signed with the CSOC was not a government-to-government deal.

The MP did not say what evidence he had but insisted it could derail the purchase of two other submarines from China and land the purchase of the first Yuan-class S26T submarine in trouble, he said.

The Pheu Thai MP also said he would ask the National Anti Corruption Commission to investigate the deal. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and navy chief Adm Luechai Ruddit could be named in the probe.

"I thought it was over after the navy backed down and sent a letter to the House committee saying it was dropping the budget request. I didn't think the navy chief would file the complaint, so I have to fight back," Mr Yuttapong said.

"If he doesn't want to leave it be, I won't either. Let's see if the deal is a genuine government-to-government one," he said.

He insisted the scrutiny of the submarine spending was nothing personal and was carried out in public interest.

The Pheu Thai MP said he compared the submarine deal with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's fire boat and truck procurement and found something amiss.

The navy chief should make public the document which supposedly gave him authority to sign the deal, the MP said. Mr Yuttapong also challenged the outgoing navy commander to debate the issue with him on TV.

Adm Luechai signed the contract in May 2017 when he was still the navy's chief-of-staff, after the government approved the procurement scheme in April that year.

The navy said it was the target of false accusation and it was entitled to defend its name.