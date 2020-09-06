BMA launches online Covid-19 risk assessment platform for the public

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has opened a website for people who want to know whether they are at risk of contracting Covid-19, governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced.

Access to the online platform was made available by the BMA, who put it up following the recent discovery of a locally infected coronavirus patient.

It was the first local infection in the kingdom after more than three months.

Pol Gen Aswin said the discovery of the patient, an inmate who was a DJ at two venues before he was arrested, sounded the alarm for many people about the reality of the disease.

The website was created to help ease public concern. People can visit the website, fill in an online assessment form and see whether they are at risk of contracting Covid-19.

The address is http://bkkcovid19.bangkok.go.th.

The governor said the website comes with a form containing various questions to determine infection risk levels. The questionnaire is designed by medical experts, academics and BMA officials.

It is also being used for patients going through a Covid-19 health check in hospitals.

People tested are divided into four groups: "no risk" (green), "to watch" (yellow), "at risk" (orange) and "suspected" (red).

After the form is submitted, people categorised as "suspected" will be called by health officials, who will arrange an appointment for a coronavirus test using the swab method.

Samples are then sent to a lab at the Faculty of Medicine at Vajira Hospital or hospitals run by the BMA for analysis.

Pol Gen Aswin said tests are to be conducted at medical facilities closest to people's homes, adding any related information will be strictly confidential.