Majority view government as unstable: Poll

A majority of people view the government as lacking stability after comparing its "strong points" and "weak points", according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on Sept 1-4 on 1,768 people throughtout the country, with respondents allowed to choose more than one answer to each question.

Asked to mention five "strong points" which make the government secure, 64.64% of respondents pointed to support from the 250-strong Senate; 54.62% its authoritarian powers; 51.52% its majority in the House of Representatives; 36.81% its being led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha; and 31.92% its populist policies implemented through various welfare schemes.

Asked to identify the government's five "weak points", 77.49% cited the economic slump; 67.00% the government's poor administration of the country; 63.79% the growing anti-government sentiments; 59.02% the government's huge public spending; and 57.95% conflicts between parties in the coalition government.

After comparing the "strong" with the "weak" points, a majority of the respondents --71,15% -- arrived at the conclusion that the government currently lacks stability, leaving 28.85% believing it is stable.

Asked what the government should do to increase its stability, 83.73% suggested it should concentrate on solving economic problems; 69.99% wanted it to be serious about suppressing corruption; 66.00% said it should be open to public opinion and participation; 64.36% said it should do more to improve the people's livelihoods; and 59.19% suggested it adhere to righteousness and good governance.