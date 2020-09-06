Majority view govt as lacking security: Suan Dusit Poll

A majority of people view the government as lacking security after comparing between its "strong points" and "weak points", according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on Sept 1-4 on 1,768 people throughtout the country to compile their opinions on the government's security in the current circumstances.

The respondents are allowed to give more than one answer to each question.

Asked to mention five "strong points" which make the government secure, most of the respondents, 64.64%, pointed to support from the 250-strong Senate; 54.62% cited its authoritarian power; 51.52% mentioned support by the majority in the House of Representatives; 36.81% cited its being led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha; and, 31.92% its populist policies implemented through various welfare schemes.

However, the respondents also pointed out the government's five "weak points" as follows: 77.49% the country being hit being hit by the economic slump; 67.00% the government's poor handling of the country's administration; 63.79% the growing anti-government sentiments; 59.02% the government's need to spend huge budgets; and, 57.95% conflicts between parties in the coalition government.

After comparing between the "strong" and "weak" points, a majority of the respondents - 71,15% - arrived at a conclusion that the government currently lacked security while 28.85% thought it was in a well-secured position.

Asked what the government should do make itself more secured, 83.73% suggested it should concentrate on solving the economic problems; 69.99% wanted it to be serious with corruption suppression; 66.00% said it should be open to public opinions and participation; 64.36% said it should do more to improve the people's livelihood; and, 59.19% suggested it adhere to righteousness and good governance.