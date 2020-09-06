Human skull found in backyard

SAMUT PRAKAN: An official of the Royal Irrigation Department found a human skull while digging the ground to plant trees in the backyard of a living quarters of department officials at a water pumping station by Khlong Bang Pla irrigation canal in Muang district on Saturday.

Sanoh Saengpuang, 60, told Bang Pu police he believed the skull had been buried there for about 10 years ago when an irrigation canal by Sukhumvit road was dredged and the soil was brought to fill up the land behind the living quarters.

He washed the skull and left it on the back of a power control box before informing the police.

A team of police led by Pol Lt Col Wirat Techanan, a Bang Pu police investigator, went to the scene for examination.

The skull was handed over to the Forensic Medicine Institute at the Police General Hospital for a DNA test to see if the result would match with that of anyone who was reported missing about ten years ago.



