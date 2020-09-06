One killed, 2 injured in Ubon shoot-out

UBON RATCHATHANI: A border patrol policeman surrendered to Muang police after a shoot-out between two groups of revellers in Muang district in the small hours on Sunday that left one people killed and two injured, police said.

Pol Capt Pornchai Jaemchua, a Muang police investigator, said the incident occurred at about 1am at the parking area of the Country Club, an entertainment venue in Muang district, after the place was closed.

As two groups of young people were walking to their vehicles, they hurled verbal abuse at each other and an exchange of gunfire broke out. It was believed they the two groups had quarrelled while inside the entertainment venue.

When police arrived at the scene on being alerted to the incident, they found three men had been shot and were lying on the ground near a white Toyota pick-up. They were taken to hospital.

One of the wounded, Athip Chaengsawang, 27, from Warin Chamrap district in Ubon Ratchathani, died at the hospital. He had been shot in the chest and head.

Another man, identified only as Preecha, was in serious condition. He had been shot in the back and the waist. The other, Withoon Joompakdi, 23, had been shot in the right arm.

The police recovered a .38 revolver with six rounds of ammunition from under the driver's seat of the Toyota pick-up.

Three or four bullet holes were found on a black Isuzu pick-up which was used by the other group.

A member of the second group, who was later identified as Pol Cpl Puthisan Jampi, 26, a border patrol policeman from the 22nd Border Patrol Police Division, surrendered to Muang police.

He was taken to the police station for further legal action.

Police were investigating and looking for other people involved in the incident for questioning.