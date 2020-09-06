Myanmar migrants' visit to Khao Kho spurs Covid-19 scare

A group of Myanmar migrants are seen in Khao Kho district of Phetchabun on Sunday. (Photo from Tee Namkor Facebook account)

PHETCHABUN: Social media pictures on Sunday of Myanmar migrants visiting tourist attractions in Khao Kho district sparked fears among local residents that they could spread Covid-19, prompting a senior district official to quell their concerns.

The message "Today, we take 12 truckloads of Myanmar nationals for a tour of Khao Kho" and pictures of the migrants on pick-up trucks were posted on social media by "Thongchai Khao Kho tour service".

On seeing the post, local people expressed fears that authorities were taking inadequate measures to prevent the virus spreading. They said some of the migrants were seen not wearing face masks.

Amnat Poonyod, an assistant to the Khao Kho district chief, said the migrants were employees of Saha Farm Group Ltd in Bung Samphan district of Phetchabun. They were taken on a tour of Khao Kho attractions during the long holiday.

On Sunday morning, they visited the famous Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew in Khao Kho, a temple that requires tourists to register and wear face masks.

"All Phetchabun people and netizens can be assured that we have not let down our guard at Khao Kho," Mr Amnat said.

Mr Amnat said during the past two days of the long holiday there were not as many tourists visiting Khao Kho as the previous long holiday in August. However, more were expected during the two remaining days, Sunday and Monday.