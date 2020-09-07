Body found floating in sea off Songkhla

Naval officers depart from Songkha on board HTMS Kantang to pick up the body of an unidentified man found floating in the sea on Sunday. ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

SONGKHLA: The body of an unidentified man was found by crewmen of a fishing boat floating in the sea about 28.5 nautical miles off the main land on Sunday.

The 2nd Naval Area's Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre in Songkhla received a report on the discovery from the skipper of the fishing boat, P. Sap-anant 7, at about 4.35pm.

Vice Admiral Samroeng Chanso, the 2nd Naval Area commander, ordered HTMS Kantang to leave for the reported spot, with a number of divers from a local rescue unit on board.

HTMS Kantang later met the fishing boat in the sea, where the body of the man was transferred to the naval vessel.

The naval vessel arrived back at the Songkhla naval base at about 8pm. The body was subsequently moved to the Songkhla Hospital for an autopsy to find the cause of death.

Police were investigating to find the man's identity.