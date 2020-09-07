Two suspected insurgents killed in Songkhla clashes

Members of a combined government force in a briefing session before being deployed to intercept suspected insurgents in Chana and Thepha districts in Songkhla province on Sunday night. Two suspected insurgents were killed in two clashes. ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

SONGKHLA: Two suspected insurgents were killed in two of the three clashes which occurred in Chana and Thepha districts on Sunday night.

A combined unit of police and soldiers were dispatched to an adjoining area of Chana and Thepha districts after it was reported that four insurgents had arrived in the area on two motorcycles.

They were deployed in the area for interception as the motorcycle-riding suspects fled in different directions.

They were engaged in three clashes with the suspects at three different spots.

In the third encounter at the Sakom beach near Moo 4 in tambon Ko Saba, Thepha district, a suspect was killed. He was identified as Usman Cheming, 39.

Usman was suspected of involvement in a bomb explosion in front of Pa Bon School in tambon Pa Bon, Khok Pho district, Pattani province, on Jan 22, 2013. Four rangers were injured.

He was also suspected of involving in a bomb explosion on a road in Sabayoi district on Feb 24 this year. Ten people were injured in the explosion.

Usman was on record as a member of an insurgent group responsible for logistic work in four districts of Songkhla province.

On Monday morning, the authorities combed the area and found the body of another suspect at a beach near Krong Itam village in tambon Koh Saba. The suspect was believed to have been killed in one of the three clashes.

The body was not yet identified, but was initially believed to be of Che Arong Baheng, an insurgent operating in Na Thawi district of Songkhla.