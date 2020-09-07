Korat villages hit by storm

A car at a village in tambon Nong Rawiang of Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, is damaged by fallen trees during a storm on Sunday. PRASIT TANGPRASERT

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A strong rainstorm hit eight villages in tambon Nong Rawiang of Muang district on Sunday afternoon, causing damage to houses and property.

The storm which started at about 5.20pm brought down trees and power posts at the eight villages, blocking traffic at many spots.

Many houses were partly damaged, mostly with the roofs and wooden partitions being blown away by the storm.

Fallen trees also caused damage to some vehicles and property.

Officials from Nong Rawiang tambon administration organisation and Muang district on Monday morning arrived at the villages to examine the damage in order to further seek help from concerned government agencies.



