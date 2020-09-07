Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New Covid-19 case returnee from India
Thailand
General

New Covid-19 case returnee from India

published : 7 Sep 2020 at 12:21

writer: Online Reporters

Returnees arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Sunday as the country logged one more Covid-19 case. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiartpakun)
Returnees arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Sunday as the country logged one more Covid-19 case. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiartpakun)

The government on Monday reported one new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 over the past 24 hours, a returnee from India, as total cases rose to 3,445.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration stated that the Thai worker, aged 27, arrived on Tuesday on the same flight as a previously confirmed case.

He was quarantined in Bangkok and the infection was confirmed in his first test on Saturday while he was asymptomatic.

So far, the infection rate was 10.1% among 3,653 people who arrived from India.

Of the total 3,445 cases, 3,281 or 95.2% recovered and 106 were in hospitals. The death toll has been 58 since June 2.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases rose by 235,260 over the past 24 hours to 27.3 million. The United States had the most cases at 6.5 million, up by 31,110, followed by India, which surpassed Brazil with 4.2 million cases, up 91,723. Brazil logged 4.14 million cases, up by 14,606.

The global death toll went up by 4,373 to 887,549. Thailand ranked 122nd by the number of confirmed cases.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

One new case

The new Covid-19 case is a returnee from India, bringing total to 3,445. Global death toll reached 887,000, with India passing Brazil as second-worst hit country after US.

12:21
World

Almost 300 Rohingyas arrive in Aceh

LHOKSEUMAWE, Indonesia/BANGKOK: Almost 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been at sea for six months landed in Indonesia’s Aceh province early on Monday, Indonesian authorities said.

12:07
Thailand

Korat villages hit by storm

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A strong rainstorm hit eight villages in tambon Nong Rawiang of Muang district on Sunday afternoon, causing damage to houses and property.

11:08