Half of at-risk people test negative for Covid

People visit the Bangkok Arts and Culture Centre in Pathumwan district last Friday, a day after the first local Covid-19 infection in 100 days was announced. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Half of almost 1,000 people in contact with the first locally transmitted Covid-19 patient in 100 days have tested negative.

The Department of Disease Control stated on Monday that concerned officials had found the people at risk in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 after a new inmate was found to be infected last Thursday.

The man, who had worked as a disc jockey at three restaurants in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province, was jailed for drug abuse.

Health officials have identified 990 people to be at risk. Of them, 118 were classified as high-risk and 856 had low risks. Sixteen others were under investigation. Samples were collected from 520 people and all tested negative.

According to the department, six family members and six others in contact with the family also tested negative.

At his condominium building in Bangkok, 137 had low risks of infection and all of them were cleared.

At the Criminal Court where the inmate was tried, 492 people risked contracting the diesease, including 14 in close contact with him. Thirteen of the 14 tested negative. Among 478 people with low risks, tests on 146 people showed they were not infected and 332 others were being quarantined for 14 days.

Another six people in contact with the new patient at Corrections Hospital were in 14-day quarantine.

At the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts, 111 people — 76 officials and 35 inmates — were in contact with the infected man. All of them tested negative.

Eight other inmates at the Bangkok Remand Prison who boarded on the same bus also tested negative.

Of the 34 at-risk people at a restaurant in Rama III area, 18 was not infected. Results for the rest had yet to be reported.

At another restaurant in Rama V area, 60 people were at risk, 25 tested negative. The remaining 35 who had low risks of infection were being quarantined for 14 days.

At another restaurant on Khao San Road, all 15 at-risk people tested negative, as did 112 employees at restaurants and shops on the same road.

Three people who were in contact with the new case at a school in Pracha Uthit area had low risks of infection and were being quarantined.

Officials were searching for possible transmission at department stores in Suk Sawat area, the department reported.