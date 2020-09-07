Section
Woman safely rescued from deep well
Thailand
General

published : 7 Sep 2020 at 17:36

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Amporn Leekliang, 48, lies on the bottom of an unused well in Nakhon Ratchasima's Khon Buri district before being rescued. She fell into the well on Monday morning and sustained a broken backbone. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A woman has been safely rescued after falling into an unused artesian well about 6-7 metres deep in Khon Buri district.

Rescuers from the Hook 31 Foundation were despatched to a house at Buwa vilage in tambon Sa Wan Phraya after being informed of the accident which occurred at about 7.30am on Monday.

Neighbours said the woman, Amporn Leekliang, 48, was in the back of her house to discard garbage. She slipped on the wet ground and fell into the well built with concrete rings, about 1.50m in diametre and 6-7m deep. They called the rescue unit.

Two rescuers went down into the well to provide the woman with first-aid treatment. With a crane from the Sa Wan Phraya tambon administration organisation, Mrs Amporn was brought up to safety after about an hour of the rescue operation.

Mrs Amporn, who sustained a back injury, was rushed to Khon Buri Hospital, which found her backbone was broken. She was referred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for further treatment.

