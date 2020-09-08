Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Birthday celebration as Thailand's oldest hippo, Mae Mali, turns 55
Thailand
General

Birthday celebration as Thailand's oldest hippo, Mae Mali, turns 55

published : 8 Sep 2020 at 13:57

writer: Online Reporters

Fifty-five-year-old Mae Mali, the oldest hippo in Thailand, snacks on her birthday cake at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri on Tuesday. (Photo: @thailandzoo, the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand Facebook page)
Fifty-five-year-old Mae Mali, the oldest hippo in Thailand, snacks on her birthday cake at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri on Tuesday. (Photo: @thailandzoo, the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand Facebook page)

CHON BURI: A large crowd gathered in Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Tuesday for a special activity to celebrate the 55th birthday of Thailand's oldest and much-loved hippopotamus Mae Mali, or Mother Mali.

Zoo director Atthaporn Sriheran said staff prepared a birthday cake made of fruit and vegetables for the popular hippo.

As Mae Mali emerged from her large pond enclosure, a crowd of jostling visitors joined zoo officials in singing "Happy Birthday". With a bit of encouragement, the star of the day found and began eating her birthday cake, drawing cries of delight from the crowd.

Mae Mali had been a big draw at Dusit Zoo in Bangkok before it was closed down to make way for royal projects. She was moved to Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Dec 18, 2018.

The old hippo turned 55 this year and remains in excellent health, according to veterinarians tending her, although age has slowed her down.  

Tilburg Zoo in the Netherlands gave the hippo to Thailand on June 8, 1967, when she was only a year old. She has since produced 14 offspring. 

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri celebrates the 55th birthday of Mae Mali, Thailand's most popular hippo, on Tuesday.(Video from @thailandzoo, the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand Facebook page)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Belarus opposition figure detained at Ukraine border

MINSK: One of Belarus's leading opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova has been detained while trying to cross into Ukraine, border officials said Tuesday.

14:45
World

Rare gunfire stirs China-India border blame game

BEIJING: China and India accused each other of firing shots first across a flashpoint Himalayan border, intensifying a months-long standoff between the nuclear-armed neighbours that has already claimed at least 20 lives.

14:45
Sports

Tokyo 2020 should be held 'at any cost': Japan Olympic minister

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 should be held next year "at any cost" given athletes' efforts to be ready, Japan's Olympic minister said Tuesday, a day after the IOC's John Coates told AFP that the postponed Games would go ahead in 2021 "with or without Covid".

14:45