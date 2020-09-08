Graftbusters formally accuse Pareena

Pareena Kraikupt, a Palang Pracharath Party MP for Ratchaburi, explains her possession of 682 rai of land at a media briefing in February. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has confirmed it has formally accused Pareena Kraikupt, a Palang Pracharath Party MP for Ratchaburi, of making a false assets declaration and a serious violation of a political post holder's code of ethics.

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, the deputy NACC secretary-general, said on Tuessday the agency had made the accusations in two charges brought against Ms Pareena.

The MP has 15 days in which to explain the allegations pertaining to three counts of false assets declaration and violation of ethics.

Based on her asset declaration, the NACC does not believe the MP extended a personal loan of 7.7 million baht to a certain individual. The agency also is not convinced a Buddha amulet she supposedly obtained from her former husband is worth 2.5 million baht.

Also, the commission questioned if Ms Pareena owned 58 parcels of land in her native province for which she claimed to have paid local taxes, which she said was proof of her rightful ownership, according to Thossapol Pengsom, Ms Pareena's lawyer.

The NACC also accused Ms Pareena of having committed a serious ethical wrongdoing as a holder of political office over her possession of the 58 land plots, 682 rai of which had been declared reform land barred by law from being privately owned and another 46 rai was found to be in reserved forest.

According to Mr Niwatchai, if after the 15-day deadline has lapsed Ms Pareena fails to rebut the allegations against her to the commission, the NACC would gather evidence and wrap up the case before referring the allegations as well as the alleged ethical violation to the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

If found guilty, she could be stripped of her political rights for up to 10 years. She may also be tried in the Criminal Court.

But before the case reaches the Supreme Court, the NACC would hear statements from Ms Pareena before officially deciding if the accusations have grounds. If so, she would be indicted in court.

An indictment would lead to her being suspended immediately as an MP pending the court's ruling.

Mr Niwatchai stressed that at this point in time Ms Pareena is presumed innocent.

Ms Pareena said on Tuesday she was not in the least concerned about the case. She insisted she had documentary evidence to present to the NACC.

She said she had extended the loan as per the amount recorded in her asset declaration. The MP said she in fact had taken the debtor to court for failure to pay back the money.

As for the amulet, the value given was an estimate by her former husband. Since she had little knowledge about amulets, she had assumed the value was correct. She denied a suggestion that the price was jacked up for speculative purposes.

Ms Pareena would file statements with the NACC regarding the loan and the amulet allegations on Thursday, Mr Thossapol said. The other accusations would be explained later.