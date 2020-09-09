Southern province reaps 'Ai Khai' windfall

Devotees fill the hall inside Wat Chedi where the statue of Ai Khai is enshrined. The statue is a magnet to visitors who hope it will bless them with wealth and good luck. Nucharee Raekrun

Nakhon Si Thammarat: The miraculous power of Ai Khai has worked magic for the economy of this southern province battered by the protracted Covid-19 crisis.

While most other parts of Thailand are still in the economic doldrums, tourists are streaming into this province hoping to be blessed by the gold-plated statue of the boy monk.

Flights to the province and hotels have been overbooked for weeks. Last week's long weekend saw more than 100,000 people packing Wat Chedi, now more popularly known as Wat Ai Khai, a name closely associated with the boy's spirit.

The wooden statue of a boy aged nine or 10 is thought to deliver prosperity to true believers. One such follower was a well-known anchorwoman and author, who attributed the secret of her immense wealth to having paid homage to the statue.

According to one tale, the boy's spirit lives on in the statue after a senior monk instructed it to guard a treasure trove at the temple. Local residents who seek the statue's guidance and credit it with helping them retrieve livestock which have strayed from their farms.

Ai Khai has shot to fame, as noted by former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij.

Awestruck by the statue's ability to pull in crowds of visitors from around the country, the leader of the Kla Party wrote on Facebook that the province was riding high on an "Ai Khai" windfall.

About 400,000 tourists have visited the province in recent months, an astounding number given the weak state of the economy. "This is what Ai Khai's miracle can deliver," said Mr Korn.

An economist friend told him that Ai Khai, a nickname used by people in the South for small boys, had delivered an economic boost to a region that does not traditionally attract tourists, while Covid-19 has caused a prolonged slump for tourism-reliant provinces like Phuket and Chiang Mai.

Korakot Tetiranon, chairman of the Nakhon Si Thammarat chamber of commerce, said Ai Khai had put the province on the tourism map and given the local economy a new lease of life.

Phra Phayom Kallayano, the abbot of Wat Suan Kaew in Nonthaburi, sounded a note of caution, however, warning people to rely on hard work for success, not superstition.