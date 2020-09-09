Japanese film producer new covid case

Travellers return to Bangkok after the long weekend, at Hua Lamphon railway station in Bangkok on Monday, when the latest Covid-19 case tested positive. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Wednesday reported one new case of coronavirus disease, a Japanese film producer already in quarantine in Bangkok, raising the total number of cases to 3,447.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said that the 38-year-old man arrived last Friday and was staying at an alternative state quarantine facility.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, but was asymptomatic.

The infection rate was 1.57% among the 3,375 people who have arrived from Japan since the Covid-19 outbreak, the CCSA said.

Of all 3,447 cases, 3,286 (95%) had recovered and 103 others were at hospitals. The death toll had stopped at 58 on June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 247,538 over the past 24 hours to 27.73 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 4,989 to 901,833.

The United States had the most cases at 6.51 million, up by 28,656, and the most deaths at 194,032, up by 498.

India was second with 4.37 million cases, up by 89,852, and 73,923 deaths, up by 1,107. Brazil was third with 4.16 million cases, up by 17,330, and 127,517 deaths, up by 516.

Thailand ranked 122nd by the number of total cases, the CCSA said.