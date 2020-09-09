Veteran politician's jail sentence for indecency commuted

Premsak Piayura, a former mayor of the Ban Phai Municipality in Khon Kaen, arrives at the Phon Court to hear the Supreme Court verdict on a case in which he was accused of mistreating a news reporter in 2016. CHAKRAPAN NATHANRI

KHON KAEN: The Supreme Court on Wednesday commuted a two-month jail sentence given to Premsak Piayura, a former mayor of the Ban Phai Municipality and veteran politician, to two months in detention for committing an indecent act against a news reporter in 2016.

The case began when Daily News published a story in July 2016 about a rumour that Premsak, who was then 51, had been engaged to a local schoolgirl, paying a bride price of 400,000 baht and a car.

After the news was published, Premsak summoned Korsit Kongchom, the Daily News reporter, and four other journalists to his office -- where he allegedly locked them in a room and berated them for insulting his honour.

Premsak later released the four other reporters, but held back Mr Korsit. He then ordered his aide to strip him down to his underwear as punishment.

Mr Korsit filed a lawsuit against Premsak and his secretary, Sub-Lt Buathong Lokhan, for indecency and illegal detention.

In 2018, the court of first instance found Premsak and his secretary guilty of committing an indecent act and sentenced them to two months each in jail without suspension.

The Appeal Court on November 2019 upheld the lower court's ruling.

The Supreme Court, in its judgement read out at the Phon Court in Phon district on Wednesday, commuted the two months jail term to two months in detention for the reason that Premsak had pleaded guilty and placed 100,000 baht with the court to compensate for the damage caused to the mass media.

Under the detention order, Premsak and Sub-Lt Buathong are not required to be imprisoned, but will instead be detained at a designated place.

After hearing the verdict, Premsak, Sub-Lt Buathong and their lawyers submitted a request to the court concerning the place of detention.

Premsak holds a medical degree and prior to the scandal, forged a reputation as a seasoned politician. He was elected as an MP representing Khon Kaen four times before running for mayor of the Ban Phai Municipality.