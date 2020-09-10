Section
Asean must help SMEs, says Don
Thailand
General

Asean must help SMEs, says Don

Fund proposed to aid post-Covid recovery

published : 10 Sep 2020 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

SME Market Fair at Government Complex in Bangkok last month. ARNUN CHONMAHATRAKOOL
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai, on Wednesday proposed to Thailand's regional partners that they take coordinated action to protect small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the post-Covid-19 era.

The deputy prime minister was speaking at the 53rd meeting of Asean foreign ministers, hosted by Vietnam via videoconference, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) reported.

He proposed the setting-up of a fund to assist companies battling to find their feet once the coronavirus has been dealt with.

The foreign ministers stressed the urgent need for Asean to collectively address economic recovery and the importance of multilateralism in dealing with the rising tensions and uncertainties in the region.

Moreover, they agreed the current situation could affect the geopolitical landscape and Asean must strengthen its centrality in the evolving regional landscape.

This was especially relevant under the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), in the promotion of peace and stability, which are the prerequisites for economic recovery efforts.

In addition, the ministers discussed regional situations of common concern, including the South China Sea, irregular migration in the Indian Ocean and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

They also received updates about the situation in Myanmar's Rakhine state in the context of Covid-19 and its effect on that country's development.

Meanwhile, the 27th Asean Coordinating Council, in a side meeting, reiterated its commitment to further expediting the implementation of its leaders' approach to combatting the pandemic.

Measures included enhanced cooperation on vaccine development and research as well as encouraging a fully effective Covid-19 response fund.

The meeting appreciated Thailand's contribution of US$100,000 (3.14 million baht) to the fund, saying the country had underscored the importance of human security, utilisation of digital technology and enhancing sustainable development to support a post-Covid-19 recovery.

At a special session of the Asean Coordinating Council Meeting on Sub-Regional Development, initiated by Vietnam to discuss Asean's role on sub-regional development, Mr Don emphasised its core objective to integrate the region by narrowing development gaps, and by focusing on sustainable and human capital development.

