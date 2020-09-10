Two Vietnamese fishing boats seized, 11 men held

Two Vietnamese fishing boats are seized in Thai waters off Narathiwat province on Wednesday. (Photo by Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: Two Vietnamese vessels were seized and 11 crewmen arrested for illegally fishing in Thai waters off this southern province.

Marine police spotted the two fishing vessels fishing in Thai waters off this southern border province on Wednesday, said Pol Maj Gen Sichatkhet Khruwattanaset, commander of the Marine Police Division said at a briefing on Thursday.

The two boats with all crewmen were brought to shore. The crew members were taken to a Covid-19 screening checkpoint before being handed over to Muang police station for legal action.

The marine police’s operation followed information that Vietnamese fishing trawlers had entered Thai territory to illegally fish, said Pol Maj Gen Sichatkhet.