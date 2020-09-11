DSI mulls whether to go after 'Boss'

DSI chief Pol Lt Col Korrawat Panpraphakorn

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is looking at whether to pursue reckless driving causing death and cocaine abuse charges against Red Bull scion Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya in the 2012 fatal hit-and-run case.

The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) on Wednesday gave the DSI a copy of the report by the government's fact-finding committee probing the alleged mishandling of the case, DSI chief Pol Lt Col Korrawat Panpraphakorn said on Thursday.

Chaired by former National Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Vicha Mahakun, the fact-finding committee had previously submitted the report to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha who approved and forwarded it to the PACC to take action against those who were allegedly at fault in conducting the hit-and-run investigation.

Citing new evidence found in its probe, Mr Vicha's panel had also suggested in its report that the death by reckless driving and cocaine charges be pressed against Mr Vorayuth.

Prosecutors had earlier dropped the reckless driving charge against Mr Vorayuth, while the drug charge had not been laid in the previous police investigation.

Results of a test conducted on Mr Vorayuth after his Ferrari hit and killed policeman Wichian Klanprasert, 47, on Sukhumvit Road in the early hours of Sept 3, 2012 showed he had cocaine in his system, according to the Vicha committee's findings.

Since this case doesn't automatically fit the definition of a special case, the DSI's special investigation case committee has to decide whether it will be taken up by the DSI for further investigation, he said.

The DSI plans to discuss the case today in regard to the additional details surrounding the actual incident and the people involved in the events that followed, said Pol Lt Col Korrawat.

The PACC had only provided the DSI with facts from the Vicha committee's probe without mentioning all the names of those involved, he said.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Permpoon Chidchob who is named in the Vicha committee's report declined to comment on the matter.