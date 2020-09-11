Section
Courts strike deal to link asset data
Thailand
General

published : 11 Sep 2020 at 07:10

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Sarawut Benjakul, secretary-general of the Courts of Justice.
The Courts of Justice and three other parties have agreed to link their database systems through a web service system, to improve their ability to track assets deposited as bail sureties.

The Office of the Judiciary (OTJ), which handles the administrative work of the Courts of Justice, on Thursday signed an agreement with the Comptroller General's Department, Department of Land Transport and Thailand Securities Depository (TSD) to integrate their online assets-tracking systems.

Sarawut Benjakul, secretary-general of the OTJ, said the deal was part of the Courts of Justice's ambitious plan to incorporate as much digital technology into its work as possible in order to become fully digitised.

Every three month the Courts of Justice has to track assets provided as bail sureties in the event of bail condition violations, which incur fines.

This new asset-tracking system has been designed to improve convenience and efficiency in this area of work of the Courts of Justice, said Mr Sarawut.

The TSD is responsible for keeping documents relating to ownership of assets laid as bail sureties on behalf of the Courts of Justice, while the Department of Land Transport has a database of ownership of cars and motorcycles.

When databases of these parties are connected, not only will asset-tracking become faster, but the use of paper documents will also decrease vastly, he said.

The Courts of Justice currently store documents in digital form in a so-called "Big Data" database, to optimise access by authorised parties.

They also aim to share this database with more organisations to widen their circle of associates.

