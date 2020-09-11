Section
Bus stop shelter collapses outside CentralWorld, 2 hurt
Thailand
General

Bus stop shelter collapses outside CentralWorld, 2 hurt

published : 11 Sep 2020 at 15:20

writer: Online Reporters

The fallen bus stop shelter blocks the footpath outside CentralWorld shopping complex on Ratchadamri Road in Bangkok on Friday afternoon.(Photo from Nakhon 002 Ruam Katanyu via @js100radio Facebook page)
The fallen bus stop shelter blocks the footpath outside CentralWorld shopping complex on Ratchadamri Road in Bangkok on Friday afternoon.(Photo from Nakhon 002 Ruam Katanyu via @js100radio Facebook page)

At least two people were injured when a shelter at a bus stop collapsed in front of CentralWorld shopping complex in Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong area on Friday afternoon.

The metal structure, on Ratchadamri Road in Pathumwan district, fell to the ground without warning around 1pm. A glass advertising panel shattered as it fell. 

There were a reported seven people waiting at the stop at the time. Two people were confirmed injured. Some media reported three were hurt. One man was reported to  have head injuries.

Rescue workers rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

The incident made the hashtag #ชีวิตดีดีที่ลงตัว (Life is better) a popular Twitter trend.

The bus stop belongs to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The collapsed bus stop in front of CentralWorld on Friday.  At least two people were injured. (Photos from Nakhon 002 Ruam Katanyu via @js100radio Facebook page)

