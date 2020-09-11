Plodprasop, Yongyuth released from prison

Ailing former Pheu Thai ministers to serve remainder of terms in home detention

Former Pheu Thai MP Plodprasop Suraswadi, above, and his colleague Yongyuth Wichaidit were released from jail on Friday and fitted with monitoring bracelets, and will serve the rest of their sentences in home detention. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Former Pheu Thai MPs Plodprasop Suraswadi and Yongyuth Wichaidit were released from jail on Friday, and will serve the rest of their sentences at home wearing electronic monitoring bracelets.

The two politicians were allowed to leave the Corrections Department Hospital under an order signed by Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin that also applied to other well-behaved prisoners.

They were to have EM bracelets fitted at the respective probation offices in the areas where their homes are located.

Plobprasop, 75, had been in jail for six months. The Supreme Court sentenced him one year and six months in March this year for abuse of authority in the reshuffle of officials when he was permanent secretary of the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.

Yongyuth, 78, began serving two years in prison in February this year for abuse of power while acting interior permanent secretary.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission found that Yongyuth wrongfully cancelled a Land Department order that revoked the sale of 732 rai of monastic land owned by Wat Thammikaram to the private sector, to Alpine Real Estate Co and Alpine Golf & Sports Club, in 2002.

He was sent to jail after the Court of Appeal upheld his sentence.

The two former politicians were held at Bangkok Remand Prison. They had been transferred to the prison hospital for treatment before they were released by the minister's order.

Yongyuth was believed to suffer from arthritis, a heart disorder and glaucoma. Plodprasop's illness was not known.