Scandal-hit Wirachai is replaced

Assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo has been appointed a deputy police chief, replacing Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta who was removed over a controversial leaked audio clip. His removal was disclosed early this week.

The appointment was approved at a 40-minute meeting on Friday of the Police Commission chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, which reshuffled 29 high-ranking positions from deputy commissioner down to the commander level.

Two other key decisions included the appointment of Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klayklueng, a police inspector-general, as commissioner of the Technology Crime Suppression Bureau, a new unit, and the appointment of Pol Maj Gen Akaradech Pimolsri, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 3, as a commissioner attached to the Office of the National Police Chief.

Outgoing police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda said the latest reshuffle was in addition to the appointments approved on Aug 28, when deputy national police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk was named new police chief.

Pol Gen Chakthip insisted that Pol Gen Wirachai was still in the force even though he was no longer a deputy police chief.

He also shrugged off Pol Gen Wirachai's lawsuit against him for unfair treatment.