PEA begins removing power poles in Korat

A concrete power pole is lifted onto a truck after Provincial Electricity Authority workers finish moving electrical wires and cables underground in parts of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Workers on Saturday began removing power poles from some main roads in Nakhon Ratchasima as part of a project to move electrical wires and cables underground.

Chumphon and Ratchadamnoen roads are the first two locations chosen by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) for the “wireless city” project in the Northeast’s largest municipality.

Srithorn Yananan, manager of the provincial PEA office, said the work was part of an 11.7-billion-baht power development project approved by the cabinet in February 2017 for four large municipalities: Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Pattaya and Hat Yai. The budget for Nakhon Ratchasima is 2.43 billion baht.

The work in Nakhon Ratchasima is divided into six stages covering a total distance of 17.37 kilometres. So far this year, the agency has finished laying power lines and cables underground in two areas stretching for 4.24km.

The first stage covered Chumphon and Ratchadamnoen roads around the Thao Suranari Monument. The second stage covered Suranaree, Burin, Pibulla-ied, Chom Surangyart and Phor Klang roads.

Power will start to be transmitted via the underground lines in the two areas starting from Sept 25, and all six phases will be completed in 2021 as planned, said Mr Srithorn.

Moving overhead power lines and cables underground, he said, would improve public safety, reduce voltage surges or power blackouts caused by natural disasters or other factors, and also improve the appearance of the city.