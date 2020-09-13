270kg marijuana seized from Mekong riverbank

Pol Lt Col Apisit Rodnoy, chief of Border Patrol Police Company 237, shows seized dried marijuana during a press briefing in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom on Sunday. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Border control police on Saturday night seized 270 kilogrammes of premium-grade dried marijuana on the Mekong river bank in Tha Uthen district, company commander Pol Lt Col Apisit Rodnoy said at a press conference on Sunday.

Eight black plastic bags were found by officers of the Border Patrol Police Company 237 near Hat Sai Phe village in tambon Nong Thao. The bags contained 270 bars of dried marijuana, each weighing 1kg. They were believed to have been smuggled across the river in long-tail boats to the Thai side of the border, awaiting further delivery.

Nobody was found at the scene when the authorities arrived.

Nearly two tonnes of marijuana were seized in this border province during the past month, Pol Lt Col Apisit said.

The seized items were displayed at BPP Company 237 headquarters in Tha Uthen district for media viewing.