Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
270kg marijuana seized from Mekong riverbank
Thailand
General

270kg marijuana seized from Mekong riverbank

published : 13 Sep 2020 at 13:26

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Pol Lt Col Apisit Rodnoy, chief of Border Patrol Police Company 237, shows seized dried marijuana during a press briefing in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom on Sunday. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)
Pol Lt Col Apisit Rodnoy, chief of Border Patrol Police Company 237, shows seized dried marijuana during a press briefing in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom on Sunday. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Border control police on Saturday night seized 270 kilogrammes of premium-grade dried marijuana on the Mekong river bank in Tha Uthen district, company commander Pol Lt Col Apisit Rodnoy said at a press conference on Sunday.

Eight black plastic bags were found by officers of the Border Patrol Police Company 237 near Hat Sai Phe village in tambon Nong Thao. The bags contained 270 bars of dried marijuana, each weighing 1kg. They were believed to have been smuggled across the river in long-tail boats to the Thai side of the border, awaiting further delivery.

Nobody was found at the scene when the authorities arrived.

Nearly two tonnes of marijuana were seized in this border province during the past month, Pol Lt Col Apisit said.

The seized items were displayed at BPP Company 237 headquarters in Tha Uthen district for media viewing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Philippines deports US Marine pardoned for transgender killing

A US marine convicted of killing a transgender woman in the Philippines was deported on Sunday after being pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte.

15:28
Business

THAI anxiety

The Central Bankruptcy Court will decide on Monday whether struggling Thai Airways can go ahead with its plan to rehabilitate its massive debt.

14:28
Thailand

Plane crazy

With millions stuck at home due to pandemic, "plane cafes" in Thailand offer customers chance to pretend they're airborne...and dine on aeroplane food.

13:45