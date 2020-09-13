All 7 new virus cases imported, Buriram team quarantined

A health worker talks to Buriram United players on Sunday as they are quarantined after returning to Buri Ram from Samut Prakan on Saturday. (Photo by Sirachai Piraksa)

BANGKOK/BURI RAM: The country has added seven more coronavirus infections, raising the total tally to 3,473.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Sunday announced seven new cases imported from Bahrain, India and Australia.

Fatalities remain unchanged at 58.

The new cases were four Thai and three Indian nationals.

A test on a Thai man, 49, from Bahrain on Friday was positive after his return on Aug 30.

Another Thai, 39, tested positive on Friday after he arrived from India on Sept 6.

Tests on a Thai woman, 27, and a 33-year-old man from Australia on Friday also showed they were infected. They arrived in Thailand on Aug 31.

One Indian woman, 47, and two Indian men, 47 and 48, were found to be infected with the virus on Friday after they arrived in Thailand on Sept 6.

Vitit Saritdeechaikul, the provincial health office director in Buri Ram, said on Sunday 42 players and staff members of Buriram United are being quarantined after their return from the club's training ground in Samut Prakan on Saturday.

The group were training in Samut Prakan when a match against BG Pathum on Sunday was cancelled after Uzbek player Akbar Ismatullaev of the Thunder Castle tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

They headed back to Buri Ram on a team bus that did not pull over along the route to keep them socially distanced from the public.